NHL's Arizona Coyotes Want Fans To Stop 'The Wave'

Published February 23, 2017 at 7:06 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I don't know about you, but I'm conflicted about doing the wave at sporting events - annoying sometimes, totally fun the next. But I defend the people's right to wave. Enter hockey's Arizona Coyotes who tweeted after their win this week against the Anaheim Ducks (reading) attention fans in 112, we don't do the wave here.

That victory aside, the Yotes have one of the worst records in the NHL. So if they still have fans showing up and they want to wave, maybe the players should wave right back. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.