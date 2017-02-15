A New Trick To Get Those VIP Tickets

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LIVE FOR THE MOMENT")

THE SHERLOCKS: (Singing) Please don't try and run...

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. You know how it stinks when you go to a concert and you're stuck in the back behind someone really tall? Well, a British teenager named Adam Boyd had a solution. He went to see the band The Sherlocks, hated his seat, so he jumped on the band's Wikipedia page. He edited it to say he was the lead singer's cousin and that he inspired their first single, "Live For The Moment." Not true but he did live for the moment, using that Wikipedia page to get upgraded to a VIP seat. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.