Mysterious Food Thrower Strikes In Gloucestershire, England

Published January 31, 2017 at 6:40 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. If you think you're having a rough week, consider the lives of some people in Gloucestershire, England who are fending off a mysterious food-thrower. A woman was jogging when she was struck by a potato. Things escalated when a person dodged a flying turnip from a passing car. Other people told a news site of a street egging and now the attacks have gone upscale. In one incident, a driver targeted a pedestrian by throwing an avocado. It's MORNING EDITION. Duck! Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.