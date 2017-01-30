© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Ping Pong Helps Atlanta Falcons Prepare For New England Patriots

Published January 30, 2017 at 6:46 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The Atlanta Falcons are ready for the Super Bowl - of Ping-Pong. Coach Dan Quinn says the team put three Ping-Pong tables in the locker room, which helped players to bond. Since they're heading for the championship, it apparently worked. One player says it improves hand-eye coordination.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Oh, man - but I hope he doesn't miss the game with a Ping-Pong injury. Oh, come on, Rachel. They're going to be ready to play the New England Patriots. Yeah, as long as the Ping-Pong balls aren't mysteriously deflated.

INSKEEP: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.