Ping Pong Helps Atlanta Falcons Prepare For New England Patriots

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The Atlanta Falcons are ready for the Super Bowl - of Ping-Pong. Coach Dan Quinn says the team put three Ping-Pong tables in the locker room, which helped players to bond. Since they're heading for the championship, it apparently worked. One player says it improves hand-eye coordination.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Oh, man - but I hope he doesn't miss the game with a Ping-Pong injury. Oh, come on, Rachel. They're going to be ready to play the New England Patriots. Yeah, as long as the Ping-Pong balls aren't mysteriously deflated.

