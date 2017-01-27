© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Take Advantage Of Free Birthday Meals, Just Don't Ask For Free Water

Published January 27, 2017 at 5:20 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Kent Yoshimura decided to enjoy his birthday. He traveled from restaurant to restaurant asking for free birthday meals and took video as he received a free breakfast at Denny's. He got a free burger and fries from Red Robin and again from Johnny Rockets then added some wings from Hooters. He got a free latte from Starbucks, a free donut from Krispy Kreme. But not everybody came through. Jack in the Box declined his request for a complimentary cup of water. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.