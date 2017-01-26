No More Chasing Sheep For These Kids. Now It's Humans In Sheep's Clothing

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. This was not New Zealand's first rodeo, but it might have been a first. A rodeo event on the country's North Island has always involved kids chasing sheep around, something that happens elsewhere, including the U.S. Animal rights activists did not like it, so last year organizers replaced the sheep with sacks of wool that were dragged around the arena by clowns. This year's improvement? Kids are again chasing sheep, well, actually men dressed as sheep. You're listening to MORNING EDITION.