Papers Reflect 'Don' Of A New White House Administration

Good morning. I'm David Greene. On big news days, it's so fun to look at the witty headlines in the tabloids. OK, cover of the New York Daily News, "Don Of A New Day." Don as in D-O-N for Trump.

Oh, yeah, I get it. Cute, very cute.

GREENE: All right, Rachel, tell me what's on the cover of the New York Post.

MARTIN: All right, New York Post, look at what it says. "Don Of A New Day."

GREENE: No, the Post.

MARTIN: Yeah, that's what it says.

GREENE: They used the same headline?

MARTIN: Yes. The photos of Trump even look the same.

It's MORNING EDITION.