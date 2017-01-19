© 2021
LA Real Estate Listing Is The Most Expensive In The Country

Published January 19, 2017 at 7:21 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. Maybe 2017 is the year you decide to upgrade your digs, get a bigger backyard, a house with a nicer kitchen. And if you're looking for a place to hang your hat in LA, like say a certain MORNING EDITION host might be, check out this new listing at $250 million. It is reportedly the most expensive house in the country - 12 bedrooms, 21 bathrooms, a bowling alley, fully stocked wine cellar, and for days when you just can't face the traffic, your very own helicopter.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Not for me, Rachel.

MARTIN: Yeah, it's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.