LA Real Estate Listing Is The Most Expensive In The Country

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. Maybe 2017 is the year you decide to upgrade your digs, get a bigger backyard, a house with a nicer kitchen. And if you're looking for a place to hang your hat in LA, like say a certain MORNING EDITION host might be, check out this new listing at $250 million. It is reportedly the most expensive house in the country - 12 bedrooms, 21 bathrooms, a bowling alley, fully stocked wine cellar, and for days when you just can't face the traffic, your very own helicopter.

Not for me, Rachel.

