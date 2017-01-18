© 2021
Artist Does 'Bear' Of A Job As A Painter

Published January 18, 2017 at 6:40 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. Artists make a point of going to their exhibit openings to talk about their work with potential buyers. But one painter in Finland decided to take a long nap instead. The artist's name is Juuso, and he's a 900-pound brown bear. His paintings are on display in Helsinki, 11 original works of art. Some prints have sold for more than $4,000. Some feature small bits of Juuso's fur. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.