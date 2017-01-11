© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Donald Trump's Press Conference, Annotated

Published January 11, 2017 at 10:55 AM EST
Donald Trump speaks during a news conference on Wednesday in New York, his first as president-elect.
Donald Trump speaks during a news conference on Wednesday in New York, his first as president-elect.

For the first time in 167 days, President-elect Donald Trump held a wide-ranging news conference.

NPR's politics team, with help from reporters and editors across the newsroom, live-annotated the speech. Portions of the transcript with added analysis are underlined in yellow, followed by context and fact checks below.

Note: The transcript was updated throughout the press conference. While we are working to correct errors, it may contain discrepancies and typographical errors.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.