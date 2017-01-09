© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Thousands Of Toys Wash Ashore On German Island

Published January 9, 2017 at 6:25 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Maybe this is an auspicious sign for the new year. Children on an island in Germany discovered chocolate eggs washing up on the beach. Deutsche Welle reports a passing cargo ship weathered a storm. Tens of thousands of Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs with little toys inside washed overboard. For kids on the island, it was sort of like discovering a message in a bottle, except it was a toy and you could eat the bottle. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.