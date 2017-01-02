© 2021
Civilian Attack In Istanbul Marks Shift In Turkey-ISIS Dynamic

Published January 2, 2017 at 4:23 PM EST

The Istanbul nightclub attack is the first time ISIS has claimed an attack on civilians in Turkey. In the past, Turkey turned a blind eye to ISIS. But now, it's increasingly becoming a political and security issue for Turkish authorities.

Omer Taspinar, professor at the National War College and senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, speaks with NPR's Audie Cornish about the changing dynamics of Turkey's relationship with ISIS.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.