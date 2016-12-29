© 2021
Canadian Man Rescues His Dog From Cougar's Grip

Published December 29, 2016 at 6:36 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin with a true test of loyalty between a man and his dog. It happened in Alberta, Canada. William Gibb parked at a fast-food joint with his 80-pound husky Sasha. He let her outside and a cougar came between them, not a fair fight. That cougar pinned down the crying dog. Gibbs' response? He punched the cougar in the face, or at least that's what it felt like, it was all a blur. The cougar took some swings, too. But Gibb won, and his dog got some medical attention. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.