Canceled: Cleveland Browns 'Perfect Season' Parade

Good morning. I'm David Greene. It's just so easy to make fun of the Cleveland Browns - but not this time. It's been a horrible season, and if the Browns went 0-16, fans wanted to hold a perfect-season parade to begin at the Factory of Sadness, local comedian Mike Polk's nickname for the stadium. But the Browns won a game, so the parade's canceled. The $10,000 raised to organize it will be donated to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, and the Browns are matching that with another 10,000 bucks. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.