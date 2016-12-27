© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

PB&J Sandwich Leads Police To Burglary Suspect

Published December 27, 2016 at 6:21 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with a crime story. It involves a cup of coffee and a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Police in Wyoming have accused Zachary Munoz of burglary. They say he targeted a business called 4 Rivers Equipment in Cheyenne and also a J.C. Penney store. Police used DNA to connect these crimes. Evidently, Mr. Munoz left his coffee cup at J.C. Penney and a half-eaten PB&J at the equipment store, which suggests one key to pulling off a robbery - just clean up after yourself. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.