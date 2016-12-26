Trump Aide Changes His Mind, Won't Serve As Communications Director

One of President-elect Donald Trump's top aides unexpectedly announced over the holiday weekend that he will not accept a position at the White House.

Trump rounded out his White House communications team last week — installing several trusted campaign advisers to senior West Wing positions.

Among them was Jason Miller who was named director of communications.

But on Saturday, Miller issued a personal statement saying he wouldn't be joining the Trump team as announced — adding he wanted to spend more time with his family.

Miller said the job would be too demanding and that his growing family was more important. He and his wife are expecting their second child next month.

Sean Spicer, who last week was named White House press secretary, will take over the duties of communications director, Miller said in his statement.

Spicer is a former spokesman for the Republican National Committee.

Joining Spicer in the West Wing will be Trump spokeswoman Hope Hicks, who will be director of strategic communications, and Dan Scavino, who will be director of social media.

Both Hicks and Scavino had the same roles in Trump's presidential campaign.

Also on Thursday, the Trump transition team announced the Kellyanne Conway will serve as counselor to the president.

Conway was the third and final manager of the successful Trump campaign.

She often served as an on-camera spokeswoman for Trump and is credited with bringing much-needed discipline to both the campaign's message and the candidate himself.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.