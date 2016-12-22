© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Does Santa Claus Have Political Leanings?

Published December 22, 2016 at 6:01 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. It's hard to get inside the mind of Santa Claus. We know he's not so into shaving, and he eats way too many cookies. But up until now, we haven't really understood Santa's political leanings. However, a new YouGov survey conducted in Britain says most of the British public thinks Santa Claus would have voted to stay in the EU. YouGov also asked how Santa would have voted in the U.S. presidential election. Apparently, the British people think he would have gone third party. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.