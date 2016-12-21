Ohio's Kasich Signs Gun Law Expanding Concealed Carry In Day Cares, Colleges

Gov. John Kasich signed Ohio's "campus carry" bill into law this week, making it legal to carry a concealed weapon at day care facilities and on college campuses. Kasich also signed a bill that bars cities and counties from setting their own minimum wage rates.

The new laws are among 17 bills that Kasich signed this week. As member station WOSU reports, the minimum wage law is part of a "Petland bill" that overrides "local laws restricting where pet stores could get the animals they sell." The legislation was expanded to cover other areas in the Ohio lawmakers' lame-duck session.

Another new law signed by Kasich, Am. HB 154, aims to make roads safer for cyclists by setting a 3-foot-minimum safe passing distance when a motor vehicle overtakes a bicycle on the road.

But the wage and gun laws are attracting the most interest. Here are more details:

The ban on local minimum wage laws is a setback to proponents of a $15-an-hour minimum pay rate, reports the Ideastream member station. "Clevelanders were set to vote next May on a proposal to phase in that wage increase over the next few years. Many city leaders, including council president Kevin Kelley, opposed raising the wage in the city alone."

The station adds, "Ohio's minimum wage is $8.10 an hour for non-tipped employees. It's set to increase by five cents next year."

The gun legislation also applies to public areas of airports (but not beyond security screening stations), in addition to colleges and day cares.

The Cleveland Plain Dealer provides these details about how guns might be carried on campuses:

"College boards of trustees would have to vote to allow concealed firearms; child care centers and in-home daycare would have to post a sign if firearms aren't allowed.

"The law also allows active-duty military to carry concealed guns without a permit and prohibits employers from banning permit holders from bringing guns into company parking lots. It takes effect in 90 days."

Two other notable bills were left in limbo, WOSU says:

"Kasich has not taken action on the measure extending the freeze on the state's renewable energy requirements for electric utilities till 2020. And he also didn't sign the legislation that would require state lawmakers to review cabinet-level agencies periodically or they could disappear."

