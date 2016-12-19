© 2021
Lawmaker's Musical Tie Goes Off During Asbestos Speech

Published December 19, 2016 at 7:19 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Aengus O Snodaigh is an Irish lawmaker who wore a Santa Claus tie to work. He was giving a speech about workers exposed to asbestos when...

(SOUNDBITE OF MIDI CLIP OF "WE WISH YOU A MERRY CHRISTMAS")

GREENE: ...That tie he was wearing started playing Christmas carols. This is not the actual tie. It's one we found online. But as this music played, lawmakers chuckled as Mr. O Snodaigh kept giving his speech.

(SOUNDBITE OF THE PHILADELPHIA BRASS ENSEMBLE'S "WE WISH YOU A MERRY CHRISTMAS") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.