Notorious Elderly Jewel Thief Doris Payne Caught In Georgia

Doris Payne is 86 years old and still working hard as an international jewel thief. According to USA Today, Payne was arrested this past week in Dunwoody, Ga. and charged with trying to steal a $2,000 bracelet. In 2014, she pleaded guilty to swiping a ring worth more than $22,000. Over a career that's lasted more than half a century, Payne has been nabbed in Greece, France, Britain and Switzerland, among other places. She's told interviewers that she began stealing jewels out of necessity when she was younger but continued into her golden years after developing a taste for the glamorous life. Oh, and if you're thinking this sounds like a movie, it's already been made. A documentary, "The Life And Crimes Of Doris Payne," is currently available on Netflix.