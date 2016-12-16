© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Fake Beard Helps Robbery Suspect Elude Police

Published December 16, 2016 at 7:08 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A robbery suspect is on the loose in Pasco County, Fla. The suspect wore a disguise, a fake beard. Thanks to that, police are not even certain if it was a man or a woman who hit a gas station. What's especially impressive is that the suspect drew the fake beard right on the face. It's going to be hard now for police to identify the right person who is responsible for that gas station robbery, unless - unless it turns out the robber used permanent marker. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.