The Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra Performs Holiday Favorites

Jazz At Lincoln Center | By Suraya Mohamed
Published December 14, 2016 at 9:00 AM EST
Wynton Marsalis leads the Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra.
In this festive annual tradition, the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and Wynton Marsalis offer swinging and soulful performances of classic holiday music.

In addition to the selections heard on their Big Band Holidays album, the ensemble will perform new arrangements of songs both sacred and secular, from "Silver Bells" to favorites like "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."

The occasion features Sherman Irby, an extraordinary saxophonist, arranger and composer whose most recent commissioned work was met with a standing ovation in Rose Theater.

This year's holiday festivities are made complete with a very special guest, singer Catherine Russell. The next generation in a family of jazz royalty, Russell possesses a transcendent voice and uplifting spirit that have secured her spot as a Jazz at Lincoln Center audience favorite.

NPR Music will stream a live performance of the JLCO's Big Band Holidays concert Wednesday, Dec. 14. This concert has now concluded.

