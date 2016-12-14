The Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra Performs Holiday Favorites

In this festive annual tradition, the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and Wynton Marsalis offer swinging and soulful performances of classic holiday music.

In addition to the selections heard on their Big Band Holidays album, the ensemble will perform new arrangements of songs both sacred and secular, from "Silver Bells" to favorites like "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."

The occasion features Sherman Irby, an extraordinary saxophonist, arranger and composer whose most recent commissioned work was met with a standing ovation in Rose Theater.

This year's holiday festivities are made complete with a very special guest, singer Catherine Russell. The next generation in a family of jazz royalty, Russell possesses a transcendent voice and uplifting spirit that have secured her spot as a Jazz at Lincoln Center audience favorite.

NPR Music will stream a live performance of the JLCO's Big Band Holidays concert Wednesday, Dec. 14. This concert has now concluded.

Copyright 2021 WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center. To see more, visit WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center.