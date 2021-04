Former CIA and FBI official Philip Mudd talks to NPR's Audie Cornish about the differences in how the two agencies handle intelligence amid the CIA's finding that Russia may have influenced the U.S. presidential election.

Mudd served as the FBI's senior intelligence adviser and before that, as the deputy director of the CIA's Counterterrorist Center.

