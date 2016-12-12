IKEA Launches New Marketing Campaign

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. IKEA, the Swedish home goods store, has a new marketing campaign. It really redefines retail therapy. They're giving products nicknames based on what personal problems they solve. A pair of scissors is listed under My Son Plays Too Much Computer Games. There's He Doesn't Text Me Back. That's a USB charger. And if you buy How To Say I'm Not Interested, you are purchasing a garlic press. What about it's Monday and I need something to kickstart my brain? It's MORNING EDITION.