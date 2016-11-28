© 2021
Belgium Wants U.N. Agency To Recognize Its Beer Culture

Published November 28, 2016 at 7:00 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Belgium is seeking global recognition of its ability to consume beer. UNESCO, a United Nations agency, meets soon to discuss its intangible cultural heritage list. What's that? Well, the UN recognizes cultural practices in need of safeguarding, like bagpipe culture in Slovakia, the drinking of Arabic coffee, copper craftsmanship, poetry. Belgium now wants in on this act, saying that its beer-drinking culture is one of its great contributions to the world. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.