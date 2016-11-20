So Long, Rachel Martin! Weekend Edition Host Moves To Morning Edition

(SOUNDBITE OF MATTHEW WILDER SONG, "BREAK MY STRIDE")

SARAH OLIVER, BYLINE: Rachel, it's your soon-to-be ex-boss, Sarah Oliver, and it's your last day of hosting WEEKEND EDITION SUNDAY. We are all really going to miss you.

NED WHARTON, BYLINE: Hey, it's producer Ned Wharton. Now I have to get up five days a week to hear you on the radio. We're going to miss you, Rachel.

SAMANTHA BALABAN, BYLINE: Hi. This is producer Samantha Balaban. I just wanted to say thank you for making all of my reality TV dreams come true. We'll miss you, Rachel.

IAN STEWART, BYLINE: Hi, Rachel. It's producer Ian. And the official announcement said that you brought listeners a unique blend of listening experiences. I don't really know what that means, but what I do know is that you're the best - really.

NATALIE WINSTON, BYLINE: Hey, Rachel. It's your editor Natalie Winston. I'm really going to miss your pop of color.

BARRIE HARDYMON, BYLINE: It's editor Barrie Hardymon. We'll miss you in the chapel of language.

OLIVER DEARDEN, BYLINE: This is producer Olly Dearden. Well, this is just awful, really, isn't it, Rachel? Awful for us, but really pleased for you. Best of luck.

RAVENNA KOENIG, BYLINE: Hey, Rachel. It's producer Ravenna Koenig. I'm going to miss you so much, but I'm so excited that you're actually going to be able to have brunch.

JORDANA HOCHMAN, BYLINE: Hey, Rachel. It's Jordana Hochman, senior editor at WEEKEND EDITION. You are collaborative. You are generous and big-hearted, and it's been a gift to work with you. We'll miss you.

ERIC MCDANIEL, BYLINE: Hey, Rachel. It's producer Eric McDaniel. I don't know why you'd leave us to get up so early in the morning, but I'm sure you're going to do great things on Morning Edition.

SARAH HANDEL, BYLINE: Hey, Rachel. Producer Sarah Handel here. Thank you so much for taking on all my weird pitches and turning them into great interviews. I'm really going to miss you.

STACEY SAMUEL, BYLINE: Rachel, Stacey Samuel here. Your warm voice helped me switch teams, leave TV and join radio. I'm thrilled to have been your supervising editor, if only for a short while.

PETER BRESLOW, BYLINE: Hey, Rachel. It's producer Peter Breslow. There's actually been kind of an awkward mistake. They hired Rachel Maddow for Morning Edition, so you're still with us. I'll see you next week.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Oh, I love you guys.