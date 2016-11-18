TSA Talks Turkey: What Holiday Foods May Fly With Travelers

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with advice on transporting your Thanksgiving meal. If you fly for the holiday and if you bring food, the TSA can help. A TSA blog highlights a web feature called, can I bring my - you finish the sentence and find out if it's allowed on board. If you want to fly with turducken, you can do it, packed in dry ice or regular ice that's completely frozen. Gravy, though, is prohibited, unless properly packed. And cranberry sauce - also problematic. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.