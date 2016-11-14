Who's Running The City Of Denver's Instagram Account?

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. You know, Denver is gorgeous - skyscrapers bathed in sunlight, black and white shots from the blizzard of 1913. It's all on the city of Denver Instagram feed. And the city of Denver would love to know who's running that Instagram feed. It is not the city, despite the fact that it looks official. The city hasn't figured out who it is. They are cool with the account, but they would just like the person to stop linking to the city's website and logo.