Ohio Mom's Cleaned Living Room Is Off Limits

Good morning. I'm David Greene. You know, Thanksgiving is still a week away, but one mom in Ohio has been preparing the entire month. She taped a sign to her living room that read this room has been cleaned and is officially closed until Thanksgiving. It went on to say special permission will be granted only if her kids have showered and have clean clothing. Her son posted the note to social media admitting his mom was tired of cleaning up after him and his brother. He added even their dogs haven't dared enter that room.