© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Australian Safety Authorities Cool To Aerial Hot Dog Delivery

Published November 9, 2016 at 6:56 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne with a tale of a very costly hot dog. Sausage sizzles in parking lots are popular in Australia. And one Aussie thought, why take my car over to the big-box (ph) sizzle when I can send my drone? So he guided the drone to the barbie. Unfortunately, the Aviation Safety Authority frowns on aerial hot dog delivery. And now the high-flying couch potato faces a fine, turning his sausage into a possible $7,000 dog. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.