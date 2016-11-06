Local New York Restaurant Preps For Election Day Party Bustle

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump might be political archenemies, but on election night, they'll be neighbors - practically. Trump is hosting his election night party at New York's Hilton Midtown Hotel. Hillary's party will be just a brisk walk away at the Jacob Javits Convention Center. For business owners in the neighborhood, it could be a very busy night. We reached one restaurateur who is in full preparation mode.

DANIELE KUCERA: My name is Daniele Kucera. I have a restaurant called Etcetera Etcetera on 44th Street, between 8th and 9th Avenues. And I enjoy working and I enjoy life...

MARTIN: (Laughter).

KUCERA: ...And good food (laughter).

MARTIN: Are you ready for Tuesday night?

KUCERA: I am ready for Tuesday night. I am a little scared, honestly (laughter), if I may say that. I do have an election party organized with a little buffet and bar.

MARTIN: Have you given any thought to your election-themed cocktails or specials?

KUCERA: Yes, I'm working with Abby (ph), our manager, and Ana (ph), our bartender, and we are going to do a Clinton and a Trump drink. I cannot tell you yet what it's going to be (laughter), but it's going to be fun. I can promise you that.

MARTIN: Both will be delicious, I'm sure. Are you expecting a bigger-than-usual crowd? You know, it's pretty crazy. Your restaurant is almost equidistant between the two locations where each campaign will be having their after-parties or their grieving ceremonies, depending on if they're the winner or the loser.

KUCERA: Yes (laughter), exactly. Most of the people coming to the election night party is going to be our regular customers - friends, family members. I have to say, our customers are more on the liberal side, and I do expect them to celebrate if Clinton wins.

MARTIN: Although I imagine you will serve drinks to any Trump supporters who come in. You're a bipartisan establishment.

KUCERA: Exactly. I am not making any - no, no - any problems (laughter).

MARTIN: Daniele Kucera - he's the owner of New York's Etcetera Etcetera restaurant. Daniele, thanks so much for talking with us.

