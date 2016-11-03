2014 Tweet Nearly Predicted Cubs' Win — Down To The Extra Innings

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a forecast that nearly came true. In 2014, a Twitter user and baseball fan made a prediction. Back then former Tampa Bay Rays manager Joe Maddon went to the Chicago Cubs and @raysfangio, as the Twitter user was called, wrote, 2016 World Series, Cubs versus Indians. And then the world will end with the score tied in Game 7 in extra innings.

Everything was correct except the Cubs did win in extra innings, and the world didn't end - yet. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.