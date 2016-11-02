While Coffee Growers Suffer Drought, Millennials Guzzle Record Amounts

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. Here at MORNING EDITION, we're obsessed with news and obsessed with coffee, which means news about coffee is big around here. And according to research firm Datassential, millennial coffee consumption is reaching record heights, drinking 44 percent of the coffee consumed in America. And this high demand, along with droughts in coffee-growing countries, is slowing the global coffee supply to a drip. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.