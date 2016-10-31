Ukrainian Man Changes Name To iPhone To Get One Free

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm iPhone 7. OK, not really, but that is how you should address a Ukrainian man formerly known as Olexander Turin. An electronics store in Ukraine made an offer to Mr. Turin - or Mr. iPhone - that he couldn't refuse - officially change your name, and get the new iPhone 7 for free. The first five people to agree got this deal. His family was reportedly weirded out but gave him their support. Maybe they felt better after he said he'll change his name back when he has children.