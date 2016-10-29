© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Serious Tailgaters Prepare Days Ahead Of Birmingham Football Rivalry Game

By Sherrel Stewart
Published October 29, 2016 at 8:47 AM EDT

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

A giant tailgate party has been underway for days in Birmingham, Ala., as tens of thousands of football fans gear up to watch today's Magic City Classic. Alabama A&M will play Alabama State University in one of the most popular games between two black colleges. Sherrel Wheeler Stewart of member station WBHM reports.

SHERREL WHEELER STEWART, BYLINE: It's like a sea of RVs mixed with pop-up tents and showrooms of barbecue grills and deep fryers. The 75th clash between Alabama State and Alabama A&M is today, but the tailgating kicked off days ago.

TONYA DAVENPORT: Yeah, we're doing cabbage. We're doing baked beans. We're doing turkey wings. We're doing barbeque wings. We're going to fry a little wings.

STEWART: That's Tonya Davenport. She's here with her cousin Edmund Nelson, and they began setting up on Monday.

EDMUND NELSON: Grills, smokers, deep freezers - refrigerator's on the way - couches, the full bar. I got speakers, TVs to hang.

STEWART: Nelson roots for Alabama State, but he's more of a tailgating fan. He drove 800 miles from Miami to Birmingham two weeks ago to start preparing. He opens the door to a large cargo trailer stacked with supplies.

NELSON: Inside here there's more TVs. We’re just getting ready for the Classic, something we do every year. It’s a big get together. My mom, she went to Alabama State. And every year, it just get’s bigger and bigger.

STEWART: Hundreds of tents have popped up, and in Nelson's, there's artificial turf on the ground, a matching sofa and loveseat and five barbecue grills. No matter where you go, you hear music.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

STEWART: Freddie Jones parked his RV across from one of his buddies. They set up a little courtyard in the middle, decked out with lights and a sound system. He says the Magic City Classic is popular because it's different.

FREDDIE JONES: You can go tailgating for the other teams and Tennessee and what have you - Alabama. And you have these restrictions where you can't play your music. But at the Magic City Classic, you can just about do what you want to do within reason - clean fun.

STEWART: At kickoff, for the 60,000 people inside the stadium, it's about the bands, dancers, football. But for folks like Jones, the serious stuff happens outside, beyond the gate.

JONES: Everything that comes this way is going to get cooked. Don't put your hand on the grill. We're cooking that, too (laughter).

STEWART: Once the game between Alabama State and Alabama A&M is over, it doesn't mean that the fun ends. Some of the tailgaters stick around through Sunday. For NPR News, I'm Sherrel Wheeler Stewart in Birmingham. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Sherrel Stewart