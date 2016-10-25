© 2021
Wanna Dress Like David S. Pumpkins? Sorry. Suit Sells Out

Published October 25, 2016 at 6:30 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David S. Greene. Perhaps you saw that "Saturday Night Live" skit with Tom Hanks in a crazy pumpkin suit. He was David S. Pumpkins, the not-so-scary but frequent feature of a haunted house.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE")

TOM HANKS: (As David S. Pumpkins) I'm David Pumpkins.

GREENE: So you want to dress like him for Halloween? You're not alone. The suit of pumpkin-printed fabric is now sold out. There are similar versions out there, but no promises they'll come with Tom Hanks' creepy delivery.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE")

HANKS: (As David S. Pumpkins) Any questions?

GREENE: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.