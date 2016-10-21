© 2021
Trump Debate Comment Helps Boost Janet Jackson's 'Nasty'

Published October 21, 2016 at 6:54 AM EDT

(SOUNDBITE OF JANET JACKSON SONG, "NASTY")

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. One of the more memorable moments from this week's presidential debate - Donald Trump's nasty woman comment. That lit up the internet and had another effect, giving Janet Jackson's song "Nasty" a boost. Its plays increased on Spotify by 250 percent.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "NASTY")

JANET JACKSON: (Singing) Nasty, nasty boys - don't mean a thing. Oh, you nasty boys.

MONTAGNE: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.