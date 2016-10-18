© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Nobel Panel Still Knock, Knock, Knockin' On Dylan's Door

Published October 18, 2016 at 7:03 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Last week, the Swedish Academy named Bob Dylan winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature. This week, they're still knock-knock-knocking on Dylan's door. The mercurial songwriter hasn't responded to the Academy's invitation to a December ceremony in his honor. And though he hasn't publicly acknowledged the award, he did close out his concert the day of the announcement with a Frank Sinatra cover - "Why Try To Change Me Now?" It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.