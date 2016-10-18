Nobel Panel Still Knock, Knock, Knockin' On Dylan's Door

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Last week, the Swedish Academy named Bob Dylan winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature. This week, they're still knock-knock-knocking on Dylan's door. The mercurial songwriter hasn't responded to the Academy's invitation to a December ceremony in his honor. And though he hasn't publicly acknowledged the award, he did close out his concert the day of the announcement with a Frank Sinatra cover - "Why Try To Change Me Now?" It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.