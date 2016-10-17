DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. So I'll just let this meaty headline speak for itself. "Russian Man Calls The Cops When Wife Tries To Raise Kids As Vegetarians." Yes, that was in The Moscow Times. The call came in to police in the city of Vladivostok. A police spokesperson said the husband told the cops his vegetarian wife, by forcing the kids to forego meat, was having a negative impact on their growth and development. We are told police have decided not to pursue criminal charges. You're listening to MORNING EDITION.