© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Bernie Sanders' Brother Seeks Seat In British Parliament

Published October 12, 2016 at 6:49 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. At this summer's Democratic convention, Larry Sanders tearfully cast a vote for his younger brother, Bernie, to be the party's nominee. Now Bernie is returning the favor and stumping for his brother in Britain. The elder Sanders is a dual citizen, and he's running for David Cameron's old seat in the British Parliament. In a video to voters, Bernie says, he doesn't, quote, "know a heck of a lot about British politics," but he knows his brother will do a great job. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.