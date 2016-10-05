Should've Had The Full Breakfast: Welsh Politician Stumbles Over 'Brexit'

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Andrew Davies, a conservative politician from Wales, was talking about Britain's exit from the European Union.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ANDREW DAVIES: We will make Brexit a success.

GREENE: Big moment in the speech, and his stomach took over.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DAVIES: Mark my words - we will make breakfast - Brexit a success.

DAVIES: Mark my words - we will make breakfast - Brexit a success.

GREENE: A good meal in the morning - something all sides can agree on. One Twitter user transformed Davies into Tony the Tiger, or maybe it should be Tory the Tiger.