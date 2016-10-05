Hospital Charged Parents $39.35 To Hold Their Newborn 'Skin To Skin'

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. When it comes to hospital bills, there are all sorts of hidden costs that can be charged for mundane items, like gloves and combs and, turns out, for holding your newborn after delivery. One Utah couple paid $39.35 for the baby-holding, under the charge, skin-to-skin after C-section. The couple posted the hospital bill online - not in anger, since the birth went well - saying they got a chuckle out of it. It's MORNING EDITION.