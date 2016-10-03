© 2021
Gene Study Points To A Sixth Sense

Published October 3, 2016 at 6:18 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne with news that a sixth sense does exist. Researchers at the National Institutes of Health have identified a kind of intuition gene which allows us to sense what our body is supposed to do without using the other five senses. They tested this by blindfolding patients who have a mutation of this gene and discovered they could not walk because they could not sense their arms and legs. So add that - a sixth sense. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.