Wedding Party Scrambles To Fix Bride's Broken Zipper

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Panic broke out hours before a wedding in Ontario last Sunday. When the bride's zipper broke, a bridesmaid dashed to a neighboring home looking for sewing supplies, but got one better - a master tailor. Syrian refugee Ibrahim Halil Dudu had only been in Canada for four days, but was a tailor for 28 years in Aleppo. And he was thrilled to save the day, telling CTV, I like to help Canadian people from my heart. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.