Maine Teen Stopped For Driving Twice The Speed Limit On I-95

Published September 29, 2016 at 6:42 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a tale of a man who didn't just cross the line. He blew it away. State police in Maine say they stopped a man driving a Dodge Neon, a compact car which the driver accelerated to 146 miles per hour, more than twice the speed limit of 70. It was the 18-year-old's misfortune to be spotted by none other than the head of the state police traffic safety division, who says it is the fastest speed he ever clocked. Drive safely. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.