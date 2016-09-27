University Of Michigan Displays Flawed Artifacts

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a celebration of failure. Archaeologists at the University of Michigan have organized it. They made a display of flawed artifacts. They show off stone carvings that cracked and ceramic vessels that warped. The curator says we can learn a lot from the mistakes of past generations and she calls this exhibit least than perfect.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Steve, I think that's less than perfect.

INSKEEP: Darn it, now I have to do it again.

GREENE: No, I'd just leave it.

INSKEEP: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.