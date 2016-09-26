© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

They Dreamed Of Sheep (Farming): Peek Inside An Alabama Dairy

By Meg McKinney
Published September 26, 2016 at 10:58 AM EDT
While feasting on a breakfast of hearty grains, the ewes at Dayspring Dairy are milked in two aisles with 12 ewes per aisle. Some have names like Valentine, Fuzzy Nibbleton, July, Cannonball and Latte.
While feasting on a breakfast of hearty grains, the ewes at Dayspring Dairy are milked in two aisles with 12 ewes per aisle. Some have names like Valentine, Fuzzy Nibbleton, July, Cannonball and Latte.

The chuga-chuga sound is one any dairyman would want to hear — daily. It's the sound of milking machines collecting the white liquid, which is turned into edible products that support their farm.

For Greg and Ana Kelly, the chuga-chuga sound means fresh milk from their flock of 80 milking ewes — milk to be made into cheeses and caramel at their Gallant, Ala., sheep farm, named Dayspring Dairy.

Greg and Ana Kelly, founders and owners of Dayspring Dairy, a sheep farm in Alabama.
/ Meg McKinney for NPR
/

The Kellys own and operate Alabama's only sheep dairy, with their two children — Everett, 14, and Sofia, 10 — and several part-time employees.

Greg Kelly had wanted a different career than his prior corporate path as an IT manager. So he and Ana researched different occupations that could provide an income and a lifestyle better suited to family living.

Greg and Ana Kelly, founders and owners of Dayspring Dairy, a sheep farm in Alabama.
/ Meg McKinney for NPR
/

"Greg wanted a farm and animals," Ana says, "and I wanted to make cheese. You either buy lots of milk, or you raise it."

"We visited a sheep dairy in Knoxville," Ana explains, "and we were rocked. We loved the animals and products, and saw how many products can be made from sheep's milk. Sheep have the richest milk, the most protein, carbs, fat and a high yield."

After visiting several sheep dairies across the U. S., they purchased their 30-acre farm in northeast Alabama in 2010.

They both went to school for a short while. Greg attended a dairy sheep school in Wisconsin. Ana went to a cheese school in Vermont.

Ana Kelly flips Gouda cheese wheels, coated with an orange, wax rind, for aging evenly. The Gouda cheese wheels are stored in a temperature-controlled unit to mimic aging caves.
/ Meg McKinney for NPR
/

Today, they have 80 milking ewes, with lineage from milk-producing sheep breeds — Friesians (French), Awassi (Israeli), and Gulf Coast (USA) — that produce high-quality milk and don't mind Southern summers. Ana Kelly turns the Dayspring Dairy sheep's milk into eight varieties of cheese, including Gouda, feta, manchego, Halloumi, ricotta and spreadable "fresca" (fresh) cheeses — lemon fig, basil peppercorn, pimento. There is also one cheese the Kellys named "Angry Ram," because it is mixed with hot peppers.

Ana holds degrees in food and nutrition, restaurant management and culinary arts. She was a chef at a five-star restaurant in her 20s, and later became a food stylist for a publishing house and various lifestyle magazines, all headquartered in Birmingham.

On their farm, Greg says he has many jobs — "dairyman, electrician, welder, plumber, frame builder [for the cheese-making plant and barns], obstetrician during lambing season, a confectioner, janitor, geneticist ... ." His list goes on. Here, he whips up some sheep's milk caramel.

First: Greg Kelly stirs and monitors the sheep's milk used for caramel making. Turbinado sugar, in front bowl, is added to the milk. Second: Using a copper cauldron, Greg Kelly stirs 34 pounds, equal to 4 gallons, of frozen sheep's milk that will become caramel, or dulce de leche. The cooking process takes five hours, with continual monitoring.
/ Meg McKinney for NPR
/

But, he's his own boss, and visitors will hear bluegrass music playing in stereo, in the milking parlor, along with the chuga-chuga sounds. During caramel-making stints in the cheese plant, the selected music is from soundtracks and orchestras.

Ana also wears many hats — cheese-maker, vendor, overseer of packaging and shipping, marketing and more. "I like to make cheeses that are delicious, practical to produce, and that kids will like," Ana says, and "not stinky cheeses." Ricotta is one of her specialties.

One of eight cheese varieties, Dayspring Dairy sells ricotta cheese, made from sheep's milk.
/ Meg McKinney for NPR
/

The Dayspring Dairy sheep graze on pastures daily, and that helps their ewes "bring a lot of flavor" to their milk, the Kellys believe.

To an outsider, 80 sheep look alike. To the Kellys, each ewe has her own personality, markings, and "they have to earn a name," Greg tells visitors, when looking over the flock.

Each ewe is quickly milked with a suction pump.
/ Meg McKinney for NPR
/

During milking, Greg and a part-time employee call out the names, as if they are talking to each sheep — "Valentine, Meg, Horse (she was big when she was born), Fuzzy Nibbleton (she ate anything as a lamb), Easter, July, Edra, Cherry is the mother of Blossom ..."

One yearling ewe is named Oreo because she has a white stripe down her nose with an all-black face.

This yearling ewe is named Oreo and will become a milking ewe in another year, when she has reached maturity.
/ Meg McKinney for NPR
/

Being the only sheep dairy in the state brings attention and curiosity, but it also means the Kellys have to educate the public about their cheeses and caramel.

They are vendors at festivals in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, and at urban markets in Atlanta and Birmingham, home to Alabama's largest market, Pepper Place Market, where they've had a booth for three years. This means getting up at 4 a.m. on Saturdays to get to the market and be set up by 7 a.m., when it opens.

Ana Kelly, with Melody Weldon, a part-time employee, quickly gets the booth ready for business at Pepper Place Market, held on Saturdays in Birmingham, Ala. Names of the cheeses reflect the ingredients.
/ Meg McKinney for NPR
/

There is a constant stream of visitors to their booth, where Ana, with part-time workers, offers free samples, grills Halloumi, answers questions and describes their cheeses and eating habits of their sheep.

Business is brisk, even on an overcast Saturday. Repeat customers stop by to purchase, chat and sample a new cheese, as do curious first-timers.

The Kellys also sell their caramel to select local retailers and the Birmingham Whole Foods store.

In addition to eight varieties of cheese, the two varieties of caramel — all made from sheep's milk — have become popular selling products for Dayspring Dairy. Free samples go quickly.
/ Meg McKinney for NPR
/

Running a sheep dairy is hard work, but to Greg and Ana, "we feel like we're really living now. We're more connected to our community, we have roots, and this is a better place for us."

Like farmers everywhere, vacations are few and far between. But when the Kellys get a vacation, "we used to dread coming home. Now, we are glad to get home again."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Ana Kelly offers a sample of freshly grilled Halloumi cheese to customers.
/ Meg McKinney for NPR
/

Meg McKinney