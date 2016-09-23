If Trip Home Is Delayed, Astronaut Will Have To Vote From Space

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Getting to the polls this election might be particularly hard for Kate Rubins. She's America's astronaut living on board the International Space Station who was scheduled to arrive back on Earth in late October. But the crew scheduled to replace her has been delayed, meaning Kate is likely to have to cast an absentee ballot from space. Her voting address would be marked low Earth orbit.

(SOUNDBITE OF BEEPS)

