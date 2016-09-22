Hotel Provides Framed Photos Of Jeff Goldblum For Fan's Stay

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Actor Jeff Goldblum played Dr. Ian Malcolm in "Jurassic Park."

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "JURASSIC PARK")

JEFF GOLDBLUM: (As Dr. Ian Malcolm) I'm always on the lookout for a future ex-Mrs. Malcolm.

GREENE: Well, Jeff, you have an admirer. Seth Freedland was making a hotel reservation. The hotel said, anything we can do to make your stay better? Seth said well, my girlfriend would love some framed photos of Jeff Goldblum in the room. The hotel did it.

Jeff, how about that one of you shirtless by the bed?

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "JURASSIC PARK")

GOLDBLUM: (Laughing, as Dr. Ian Malcolm).

