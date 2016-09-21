Air Cannon In Mexico Used To Deliver Marijuana Across U.S. Border

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Mexican police discovered a van. It contained a 10-foot-long air cannon which could fling packages to the other side. An air cannon is a bit more sophisticated than the usual catapults, and the U.S. border patrol says a single cannon shot delivers 60 pounds of pot.